Ex-Brooklyn Judge Gets 15 Months After 'Tragic' Downfall

By Pete Brush (April 20, 2022, 5:39 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge sentenced Sylvia Ash, the former Brooklyn judge convicted of obstructing a probe of onetime Municipal Credit Union CEO Kam Wong, to 15 months in prison Wednesday, calling her downfall a "tragedy." U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan also hit Ash, 64, with an $80,000 fine and directed her to surrender to custody on July 20. "This is as tragic a case as I have seen in almost 28 years here," said Judge Kaplan, telling Ash that she squandered her successful career and reputation as a role model in New York City's legal community. "These crimes struck at...

