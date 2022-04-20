Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Brooklyn Judge Gets 15 Months After 'Tragic' Downfall

By Pete Brush (April 20, 2022, 5:39 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge sentenced Sylvia Ash, the former Brooklyn judge convicted of obstructing a probe of onetime Municipal Credit Union CEO Kam Wong, to 15 months in prison Wednesday, calling her downfall a "tragedy."

U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan also hit Ash, 64, with an $80,000 fine and directed her to surrender to custody on July 20.

"This is as tragic a case as I have seen in almost 28 years here," said Judge Kaplan, telling Ash that she squandered her successful career and reputation as a role model in New York City's legal community.

"These crimes struck at...

