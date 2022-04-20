Insurers Say Claim Over Freezing Damage Must Be Arbitrated

By Caroline Simson (April 20, 2022, 7:59 PM EDT) -- A group of foreign and domestic insurers being sued over coverage for millions of dollars worth of damage to a seven-story office building in Shreveport, Louisiana, caused by a "deep freeze" in early 2021 argued Wednesday that the claim must be arbitrated. The insurers, all of which subscribed to and participated in a policy covering the office building, told a federal court in Shreveport that their dispute with the building's owners falls under an arbitration agreement that was contained in the policy. That agreement requires that the arbitrators, not the court, resolve all questions as to whether the issues in the...

