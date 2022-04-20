ERISA Suit Axed Due To Atty's Communication Breakdown

By P.J. D'Annunzio (April 20, 2022, 6:11 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge Wednesday tossed a lawsuit filed against Hartford Life & Accident Insurance Co. over accidental death benefits denied to a widow, reasoning that her former attorney ceased correspondence with the insurer and thus failed to complete the company's appeals process. U.S. District Judge Joshua D. Wolson granted judgment on the pleadings in favor of Hartford, noting that Pennsylvania attorney Bruce Vickery failed to exhaust administrative remedies with the insurance company in plaintiff Katrina Fuhrer's fight for benefits. Judge Wolson put it simply: "Following her husband's death in 2019, Katrina Fuhrer hired a lawyer to pursue benefits from The...

