Limetree Bay Reaches $1.3M Deal With Losing Bidders

By Jeff Montgomery (April 20, 2022, 7:44 PM EDT) -- Caribbean oil refiner Limetree Bay sought emergency bankruptcy court approval in Texas on Wednesday for a $1 million expense reimbursement and $235,000 appeal settlement payout to outbid Chapter 11 sale stalking horse St. Croix Energy. The motion, to be heard on Friday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, landed on the same day that Limetree Bay requested fast track consideration for a $35,000 appeal settlement with a designated backup bidder for St. Croix — Berry Contracting LP, doing business as Bay Ltd. Both parties were left behind after Limetree Bay, which operated a site on the island...

