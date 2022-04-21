Holland & Hart Adds Cannabis Tax Litigator In Denver

By Sam Reisman (April 21, 2022, 5:48 PM EDT) -- Holland & Hart LLP has brought aboard a tax controversy and cannabis law litigator as a partner in its Denver office, the firm announced Wednesday. Jennifer Benda joins the firm most recently from Hall Estill LLP, where she began as a shareholder in 2019 following a four-year stint as a partner at Fox Rothschild LLP. Benda told Law360 on Thursday that she began focusing on serving cannabis clients about seven years ago, a shift in her tax practice that limited which law firms she could work at. Much of her practice revolves around Section 280E of the federal tax code, a...

