Pennsylvania Restaurant's Virus Coverage Suit Is Tossed

By Eli Flesch (April 21, 2022, 2:37 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania restaurant operator lost its suit for pandemic coverage against the Cincinnati Casualty Co. when a federal judge found that the operator failed to allege the kind of direct physical losses or damage required for coverage under its policy. U.S. District Judge Robert D. Mariani said Wednesday that State Street Grill didn't manage to cite any authority within the Third Circuit or elsewhere to support the notion that business interruption losses caused by the pandemic were covered. A U.S. magistrate judge had recommended the finding in a memorandum issued last year. Judge Mariani also pointed to a Tenth Circuit decision...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS