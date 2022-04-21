Ex-NBA Player's Assistant Gets Nearly 6 Years For $4.8M Theft

By Lauren Berg (April 20, 2022, 9:24 PM EDT) -- An Arizona federal judge on Wednesday sentenced the former personal assistant of a National Basketball Association player to 70 months behind bars after he admitted to stealing nearly $4.8 million from the player in pursuit of a "lavish lifestyle," the U.S. Department of Justice announced. U.S. District Judge Cindy K. Jorgenson sentenced Theodore Itsvan Joseph Kritza, 46, to the nearly six-year prison sentence and ordered him to pay back the $4.79 million he stole from his employer after he pled guilty in May to bank and wire fraud, said prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Arizona....

