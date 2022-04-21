FibroGen Board, Officers Sued In Del. Over Drug Missteps

By Jeff Montgomery (April 21, 2022, 4:57 PM EDT) -- A FibroGen Inc. stockholder has hit the biopharmaceutical venture's board and top officers with a derivative suit in Delaware's Chancery Court, alleging breaches of fiduciary duty and insider trading in connection with the proposed anemia drug Roxadustat, once touted as a $3.5 billion blockbuster. The suit, filed late Wednesday, seeks damages and governance reforms for the company, and focused in part on a series of stock drops after FibroGen submitted an accelerated new drug application in 2019 while riding a positive news wave. That wave broke with reports of data manipulation allegations and a U.S. Food and Drug Administration ruling that...

