SEC's Stock Buyback Proposal Ignites Pushback

By Tom Zanki (April 22, 2022, 5:43 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's plan to require more disclosures regarding stock buybacks has struck a nerve among market participants, prompting business advocates to argue that the proposal is onerous while some watchdogs want even tougher rules. The public comment deadline expired earlier this month on a proposal to require companies to explain in more frequent and deeper detail how they conduct buybacks. Also called share repurchases, buybacks along with dividends are the principal means by which companies return cash to their investors. Depending on one's perspective, buybacks can be an efficient way for businesses to return money to shareholders if...

