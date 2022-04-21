Insurer Wants NJ Health System's Virus Coverage Suit Tossed

By Ben Zigterman (April 21, 2022, 3:16 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey health system was never prohibited from accessing its property by pandemic orders, a Zurich insurance unit told a federal judge in its bid to toss the suit. Inspira Health Network is seeking coverage from American Guarantee and Liability Insurance Co. under the policy's interruption by communicable disease coverage, according to court documents. However, the insurer argued Wednesday that the provision requires a government order declaring the property uninhabitable and prohibiting access. "Inspira does not allege that any of its locations or portions thereof were ordered to be closed, or even that they were, in fact, closed," the insurer...

