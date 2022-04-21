Environmental Justice Efforts Require Measurable Goals

By Theodore Tomasi (April 21, 2022, 5:02 PM EDT) -- A recent Law360 news article highlights the role that environmental justice plays in claims for natural resource damages, or NRDs, filed by the state of New Jersey. The article notes that a lawsuit brought by the state against a chemical company — New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection v. Hexcel Corp. — in the Superior Court of New Jersey cited "the impact on the surrounding 'overburdened community' of largely low-income and minority residents." The article provides quotes from acting New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin emphasizing the linkage between environmental justice and NRD actions, and concludes that "addressing contamination in overburdened communities is a cornerstone...

