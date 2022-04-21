Soccer Star's Wife Wins Access To Chats With Journalist

By Silvia Martelli (April 21, 2022, 5:25 PM BST) -- A tabloid journalist must disclose his texts with the wife of Leicester City soccer player Jamie Vardy because it could prove that she leaked private Instagram posts of the wife of former England star Wayne Rooney. A High Court judge has upheld an application by Coleen Rooney (left) for disclosure of texts between a Sun reporter and Rebekah Vardy, as well as her agent Caroline Watt. (Photos by Martin Rickett, Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images) Judge Karen Steyn upheld Coleen Rooney's application at the High Court for disclosure of texts between The Sun reporter Andrew Halls and Rebekah Vardy, as...

