Qatar Airways Says It Needs Its Fleet Of A321 Airbuses

By Silvia Martelli (April 25, 2022, 6:35 PM BST) -- Qatar Airways has hit back at Airbus SAS, saying that it needs a fleet of A321 planes that the European aircraft manufacturer is refusing to deliver after airline allegedly defaulted on a similar deal for another jet model. The Gulf state's flag carrier in a High Court reply filed April 20, which has just been made public, rejected Airbus SAS' argument that it is not suffering any damage as a result of the manufacturer ending the supply agreement for the A321s. Qatar Airways QCSC is suffering damages, because it did need those extra aircraft, the defense said, responding to a $25...

