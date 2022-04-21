Lloyd's Insurance Broker Goes Under After Rescue Bid Fails

By Ronan Barnard (April 21, 2022, 4:24 PM BST) -- A Lloyd's of London broker hit by cash flow problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has gone into liquidation after a bid to rescue the business failed last month, the company's liquidator said Thursday. Corrie Bauckham Batts LTD entered into liquidation on Wednesday after directors found the broker had lost income because of the COVID-19 pandemic and after having insufficient cash flow to pay its debts. The directors tried to have the broker sold to a third party in administration, but the deal fell through in March and clients pulled their business away from the company, according to Menzies law firm. John Cullen...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS