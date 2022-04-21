Rite Aid Says Spear Point's Buyout Offer Was 'Not Credible'

By Charlie Innis (April 21, 2022, 1:33 PM EDT) -- Rite Aid on Thursday confirmed it rejected a buyout offer from Spear Point Capital Management and found the bid "was not credible and did not warrant further exploration" following market rumors about takeover interest. Rite Aid said in a statement that the company's financial and legal advisers reviewed the Spear Point offer and found it lacking. The company said the potential suitor "provided no evidence of financing, required multiple months of exclusivity and then called for Rite Aid to spend months soliciting competing offers." The offer was also conditioned on none of Rite Aid's debt becoming due and payable upon a...

