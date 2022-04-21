FCA Takes £2M From Fintech Co. Over Links To Bank Fraud

By Christopher Crosby (April 21, 2022, 4:28 PM BST) -- Britain's finance watchdog said on Thursday that it has seized £2 million ($2.6 million) from a purported financial technology startup as part of a $150 million wire and bank fraud scheme in the U.S. The Financial Conduct Authority said the money was transferred to QPay Europe Ltd. under the guise of an investment. But this appears to have been part of an effort to move money connected to a criminal scheme involving payments processing. QPay, which claims to offer due diligence and underwriting services, surrendered the funds after the regulator brought confiscation proceedings at the Westminster Magistrates' Court, the FCA said. QPay has not been...

