ICJ Sides With Nicaragua In Territorial Fight With Colombia

By Humberto J. Rocha (April 21, 2022, 4:38 PM EDT) -- After nearly a decade of deliberations, the International Court of Justice has found that Colombia violated Nicaragua's sovereign rights by interfering with Nicaraguan-licensed vessels carrying out fishing and marine scientific research in the Caribbean Sea. In a 93-page judgment issued Thursday, a majority of judges sided with Nicaragua in a 10-5 vote finding that Colombia's interference with Nicaraguan naval vessels and fishers within Colombia's purported "integral contiguous zone" in the western Caribbean Sea established via a 2013 presidential decree was a violation of the Central American country's sovereign rights. In a separate 9-6 vote, the court also concluded that Colombia had violated...

