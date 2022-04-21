Ionis Pharmaceuticals Sued In Del. For Director Pay Docs

By Sarah Jarvis (April 21, 2022, 7:58 PM EDT) -- An Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stockholder has sued the company in Delaware's Chancery Court for documents on nonemployee director pay, which he alleged was at one point triple the average of the company's industry peers. Robert S. Cohen said in Wednesday's complaint that he wants to inspect books and records related to meetings of Ionis' board of directors from Jan. 1, 2017, through the date the company responds to his demand about its policies and practices surrounding the purportedly excessive compensation for nonemployee directors. Cohen — who said he has been a continuous beneficiary owner of Ionis common stock since 2005 —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS