Dems Want CFPB Probe Into Charging Workers For Training

By Abby Wargo (April 21, 2022, 3:40 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau needs to shed light on training repayment agreements that saddle workers with costs related to learning the ropes at a new job, a group of Democrat senators told the CFPB Thursday. Six senators including Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs committee chair Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committee chair Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., sent CFPB Director Rohit Chopra a letter asking the bureau to probe the "anticompetitive" arrangements, known as TRAs, so that Congress and the public can get a better sense of how they work. The lawmakers said...

