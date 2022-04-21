3 BigLaw Attys Among NYC Mayor's Judicial Advisory Group

By Sarah Martinson (April 21, 2022, 4:09 PM EDT) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday that 19 members, including three BigLaw attorneys, six former judges and four professors, have been selected to the Mayor's Advisory Committee on the Judiciary. Adams picked George Silver, a former judge who is head of Silverstar Mediation and Arbitration LLC, to be chair of the committee, according to the announcement. Silver said in a statement Thursday that being selected to chair the committee is an "unparalleled opportunity to appoint judges to the bench who possess the invaluable qualities of scholarship, fairness, and integrity." "Following the trailblazing example of Judge Carmen Beauchamp Ciparick, the...

