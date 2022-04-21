Allied Universal Hit With FLSA Suit Over Kronos Hack

By P.J. D'Annunzio (April 21, 2022, 2:56 PM EDT) -- Security company Allied Universal was hit with a proposed class action accusing it of improperly paying wages and overtime following the 2021 Kronos hack that affected their timekeeping and payroll system. Employee Ezra Jones claimed in the putative class complaint filed Wednesday in Pennsylvania federal court that Allied Universal's failure to implement a system that accurately recorded employee hours made its workers suffer the brunt of the hack. "Allied Universal could have easily implemented a system to accurately record time and properly pay nonexempt hourly and salaried employees until issues related to the hack were resolved," the complaint said. "But it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS