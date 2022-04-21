FTC Clears Prince's $2.1B Ferro Buy With Plant Sales

By Matthew Perlman (April 21, 2022, 4:50 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission announced on Thursday that chemical and additive company Prince International Corp. has agreed to unload a facility in Alabama, in addition to two being sold in Europe, before moving ahead with its planned $2.1 billion purchase of Ferro Corp. The FTC said in a statement that without the plant sales, the deal would have hurt competition in the North American market for porcelain enamel frit, an ingredient used in coatings for appliances and cookware. Enforcers also said the move would have hurt the global markets for forehearth colorants used in glass production and glass enamel used for...

