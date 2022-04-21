Labor Expert Can Testify In Picket Line Wage Suit, Judge Says

By Grace Elletson (April 21, 2022, 4:23 PM EDT) -- A labor expert should be allowed to present her research in a lawsuit alleging a staffing agency failed to pay temporary workers for time spent crossing a picket line, a Pennsylvania federal magistrate judge recommended. U.S. Magistrate Judge Patricia L. Dodge said in her Wednesday report and recommendation that Ralph Smith should be allowed to utilize the testimony of expert witness and sociology professor Erin Hatton in his suit against Strom Engineering Corp., a labor dispute staffing firm. Judge Dodge found that Hatton's expertise and research qualify for admission into the case, despite Strom's concerns about her methodology and lack of...

