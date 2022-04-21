UK Probing $5.7B Construction Chemical Deal

By Nadia Dreid (April 21, 2022, 8:41 PM EDT) -- Swiss chemical company Sika's plan to pick up construction chemical maker MBCC Group in a deal worth some $5.7 billion has caught the eye of the United Kingdom's competition enforcer, which revealed Thursday that it was looking into the acquisition. The Competition and Markets Authority launched its preliminary probe, known as a Phase 1 investigation, into the tie-up between the two chemical companies Tuesday with the aim of sniffing out whether the deal would be bad for competition in the U.K. As always with such probes, the CMA is looking into whether the acquisition would result in a "substantial lessening of...

