Goodwin Hires Ex-Kirkland Restructuring Partner In NY

By Matt Perez (April 21, 2022, 4:26 PM EDT) -- Goodwin Procter LLP announced the hiring of a former Kirkland & Ellis LLP partner for its financial restructuring group in New York on Thursday. Alexander Nicas joins Goodwin after four years at Kirkland and as a partner in its financial restructuring group, which represents every type of stakeholder invested or interested in acquiring a distressed asset. "Our private equity, tech, life sciences, real estate and financial services clients recognize our best in class restructuring talent," Michael Goldstein, chair of the firm's financial restructuring group, said in a statement. "With his broad skill set, Alex is a great addition to our team...

