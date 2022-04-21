US Trade Rep Downplays Reports Of COVID IP Waiver Deal

By Britain Eakin (April 21, 2022, 7:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Trade Representative said Thursday there's been no agreement by World Trade Organization members to waive global intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines after reports surfaced last month that the four most influential members had reached a consensus. Katherine Tai told reporters she wanted to "clarify and make a correction" to reports about a draft text detailing a compromise accord between the U.S., the European Union, India and South Africa on the proposal to waive certain provisions of the WTO's Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights, or TRIPS. In March, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS