Texas Panel Axes Politician's Defamation Suit Against Foe

By Michelle Casady (April 21, 2022, 3:39 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court on Thursday ended a defamation lawsuit a former Texas congressional candidate had filed against his opponent, ruling that his decision not to submit any evidence in support of his allegations dooms the claim under a state free speech law. A three-justice panel of the Fourteenth Court of Appeals in Houston held that Derrick Reed's claims against his opponent in the 2020 Democratic primary, Nyanza Moore, could not survive her bid for dismissal under the Texas Citizens Participation Act. The TCPA is Texas' anti-SLAPP provision, meant to bring a quick end to baseless lawsuits intended to chill free...

