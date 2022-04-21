Fla. High Court Revives Med Mal Claim Over Presuit Notice

By Carolina Bolado (April 21, 2022, 7:50 PM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court revived a man's medical malpractice claim Thursday, finding that because he mailed the mandatory presuit notice before the limitations period expired, his claim was preserved, even if the doctor did not receive the notice until after the period would have expired. In a unanimous decision, the state's highest court reversed a Second District Court of Appeal ruling and resolved a district court split on whether the statutory deadline for filing a presuit notice applied to the mailing of the notice or its receipt. The court said its decisions in Boyd v. Becker in 1993 and Patry v....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS