Balch & Bingham Adds Energy Partner In Texas

By Emma Cueto (April 21, 2022, 4:13 PM EDT) -- A director of regulatory affairs from a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Transmission LLC and former adviser to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has joined Balch & Bingham LLP as a partner in its energy practice in Austin. In an announcement Wednesday, the firm touted Stacie Bennett as boosting the firm's capabilities surrounding energy regulation and policy, highlighting Bennett's involvement with the Electric Reliability Council of Texas and familiarity with the Lone Star state's rulemaking and legislative processes. "Stacie represents another terrific addition to our growing Austin office," Stan Blanton, the firm's managing partner, said in a statement. "Her background further strengthens our...

