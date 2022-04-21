Hemp Grower Asks 9th Circ. To Nix Destroyed-Hemp Appeal

By Sarah Jarvis (April 21, 2022, 2:54 PM EDT) -- A hemp grower who sued an Oregon county over allegations its deputies seized and destroyed $2.5 million worth of hemp has asked the Ninth Circuit for voluntary dismissal of its appeal, after a lower court dismissed the claims against the county. In a brief motion filed Wednesday, Justin Pitts and his company, Oregonized Hemp Co. LCC, requested an order permanently dismissing their appeal against Josephine County. Counsel for the parties didn't immediately respond to requests for comment or inquiries about a potential settlement Thursday. Pitts and Oregonized first sued in May 2020, claiming deputies from the Josephine and Jackson County sheriff's...

