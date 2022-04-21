Former Fed. Circ. Judge O'Malley Joins Iancu At Irell

By Ryan Davis (April 21, 2022, 4:44 PM EDT) -- Former Federal Circuit Judge Kathleen O'Malley is joining Irell & Manella LLP's Washington, D.C., office, where she will work alongside former U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Andrei Iancu on intellectual property policy and other issues, the firm announced Thursday. Judge O'Malley, who retired from the appeals court last month after 27 years as a federal judge, will focus on IP, alternative dispute resolution and a broad range of other subjects when she joins the firm on April 27 as of counsel, Irell said in a statement. "We couldn't be more excited to welcome Judge O'Malley to the firm," said Jonathan...

