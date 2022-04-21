Watchdog Reports Feds Are Undercounting Border Deaths

By Alyssa Aquino (April 21, 2022, 5:16 PM EDT) -- U.S. Border Patrol has been undercounting migrant deaths along the U.S.-Mexico border, compromising the data provided to lawmakers overseeing the agency's efforts to reduce migrant deaths in the area, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office. Border Patrol, a component of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, hadn't given lawmakers an accurate tally in a 2020 report of people who died attempting to enter the country, as the agency hadn't included the number of deaths reported by state police and other local partners, the federal watchdog revealed Wednesday. "[Congress] directed CBP to report on each discovery of migrant remains along the southern...

