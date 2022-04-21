Wash. Hospital Must Face Med Mal Suit Over Toddler's Death

By Mike Curley (April 21, 2022, 4:20 PM EDT) -- A Washington appeals court on Thursday reinstated a suit from parents who say a hospital failed to diagnose their toddler's bowel problems, ultimately leading to her death, saying the parents' expert's testimony creates a question as to whether treatment would have saved her life. In an unpublished opinion, the three-judge panel reversed a summary judgment order that had ended David and Penny Pittman's claims against Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital Association over the death of their daughter, Jayne, in 2015. According to the suit, the Pittmans took their daughter, who had cystic fibrosis and chronic pseudomonas, or lung infections, to Yakima Valley...

