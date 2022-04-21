EPA Takes First Step Toward New Regs For Gas Power Plants

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (April 21, 2022, 4:46 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday started laying the groundwork for new regulations on greenhouse gas emissions from natural gas-fueled power plants, telling states, tribes and energy industry players that as the number of such plants increases, they need to think about increasing efficiency and incorporating renewables. In a draft white paper that's now open for public comments, the EPA outlined emissions control techniques that it said could reduce GHG emissions from new stationary combustion turbines. It said those gas-powered turbines are projected to be "a significant part" of overall electricity generation in the coming years. The white paper also...

