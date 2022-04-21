9th Circ. Won't Revive TM Row Over Bacardi Rum Campaign

By Jasmin Jackson (April 21, 2022, 7:15 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit said Thursday it won't overturn Bacardi's early win in a competitor's trademark suit over similar taglines, affirming a California federal judge's finding that consumers were not likely to conflate the two alcohol distributors. In a precedential opinion, a three-judge panel said Bacardi & Company Ltd. was rightfully awarded summary judgment against rival Lodestar Anstalt's trademark infringement claims — which alleged Bacardi's "untameable" campaign infringed Lodestar's registered "untamed" trademark for a competing spirit known as the Wild Geese Irish Soldiers & Heroes. U.S. District Judge Christina A. Snyder had ruled in a July 2019 order granting summary judgment that various...

