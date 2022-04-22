Ogletree Deakins Hires Back Ford Harrison Atty In SF

By Rachel Rippetoe (April 22, 2022, 3:04 PM EDT) -- Labor and employment firm Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart PC hired back an attorney from Ford Harrison LLP as a shareholder in the firm's San Francisco office. Tim Reed, who was the office managing partner and co-founder of Ford Harrison's Bay Area office, has rejoined Ogletree Deakins, the firm announced Thursday. Greg Cheng, a member of the firm's board of directors and a fellow shareholder in the San Francisco office, said in a statement that Reed is an "accomplished member" of San Francisco's legal community. "As the employment law landscape continues to evolve, Tim's breadth of knowledge and experience, along...

