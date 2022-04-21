Kiernan Trebach Adds Liability Attorney in Philadelphia

By James Boyle (April 21, 2022, 3:23 PM EDT) -- An attorney with more than 15 years of experience defending companies and insurance carriers against liability and tort claims has joined Kiernan Trebach's Philadelphia office. Brian Lowenberg has been added to Kiernan Trebach's trial defense practice as a partner, returning to the law firm environment after one year as an account manager at Resolute Management Inc., a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway. "Berkshire Hathaway is an amazing company," Lowenberg said. "I handled insurance claims nationwide and even became a licensed insurance adjuster in over 30 states. In the in-house role, I gained a very unique skill set that will serve my clients...

