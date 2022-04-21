LA Medical Co. To Pay $22M Over Faked COVID Results

By Lauren Berg (April 21, 2022, 7:15 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles medical testing chain will pay more than $22 million to resolve claims it sent hundreds of customers fake negative COVID-19 test results when it couldn't fulfill a 24-hour turnaround promise, the top prosecutors for the city and Los Angeles County announced Thursday. Sameday Technologies Inc., which does business as Sameday Health and is based in LA's Venice neighborhood, quickly grew into a national chain that claimed it could provide results from rapid COVID-19 tests within 24 hours. But when its labs couldn't keep up with that timetable, the company sent out fake results, according to the Los Angeles...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS