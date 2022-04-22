New DOI Appointees To Target Infrastructure Law's Goals

By Joyce Hanson (April 22, 2022, 8:20 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior has announced the addition of new Biden administration appointees following the passage of a massive infrastructure bill, saying they will help steward public lands and waters, honor the nation-to-nation relationship with tribes and create jobs in clean energy. The appointees joining the DOI's leadership team will assist in the implementation of the $1.2 trillion U.S. Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, a piece of legislation that seeks to modernize the country's aging infrastructure via upgrades of roads and bridges and expanded access to clean drinking water, as well as improvements to transportation networks, public works projects and broadband....

