Toys R Us Creditors' Trust Can't Claw Back $12M From UPS

By Matthew Santoni (April 21, 2022, 7:36 PM EDT) -- The trust representing creditors for the Toys R Us bankruptcy estate can't claw back $12 million that the retailer had paid UPS, after a Virginia bankruptcy judge ruled that the 2018 settlement wrapping up the chain's operations had released avoidance claims against other creditors. The creditors' trust had claimed that the settlement didn't apply to UPS because it had gotten paid in full before the deal took effect and that it hadn't suffered any loss in the bankruptcy, but U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Keith L. Phillips held on Thursday that the settlement release covered creditors past and present. "The operative language ... contains...

