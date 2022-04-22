GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

By Sue Reisinger (April 22, 2022, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Mickey Mouse is taking on the governor of Florida in the latest example of brands taking stands, this one involving Walt Disney World attacking the so-called "Don't Say Gay" Florida law. And wealthy investor Carl Icahn, locked in a proxy fight with McDonald's Corp., is accusing the fast food chain of hypocrisy in its environmental, social and governance policies, along with other Wall Street companies. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week. Disney Feud Shows Heightened Stakes Around Corp. Activism Florida lawmakers have voted to take away Walt Disney...

