Eagles Still Can't Prove Virus Damage, Factory Mutual Says

By Ivan Moreno (April 22, 2022, 2:56 PM EDT) -- Factory Mutual urged a Pennsylvania federal judge to dismiss the Philadelphia Eagles' lawsuit seeking COVID-19 business interruption coverage, arguing the team's latest complaint still fails to show the pandemic caused physical damage to its stadium and training facility. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. said in a Thursday filing most courts have dismissed similar lawsuits nationwide for the same reason. "Most courts, including every federal and state appellate court that have looked at this issue, have held that COVID-19 does not cause physical loss or damage necessary to trigger coverage under a property insurance policy," Factory Mutual's filing said. The insurer argued that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS