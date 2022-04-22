Schnitzer Steel To Pay $3.25M Over Refrigerant Emissions

By Clark Mindock (April 22, 2022, 5:02 PM EDT) -- A steel manufacturer and scrapyard has agreed to a $3.25 million settlement of allegations it violated Clean Air Act ozone protection standards by failing to capture refrigerants during recycling operations at its 40 facilities nationwide. Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.'s settlement with the federal government includes a $1.55 million civil penalty as well as $1.7 million worth of compliance measures aimed at preventing the release of the ozone-depleting refrigerants and nonexempt substitutes understood to be potent greenhouse gases that contribute to global warming. The settlement was filed Thursday in Massachusetts federal court alongside a complaint saying Schnitzer failed to properly remove refrigerants...

