The Term: Narrative Or Fact? The Case Of Praying Coach

Law360 (April 22, 2022, 6:06 PM EDT) -- Was a Washington high school football coach simply exercising his First Amendment rights when he prayed after games at the 50-yard line? Or was he actually pressuring students into joining him as a public school employee? The U.S. Supreme Court will search for the truth this Monday in a case explored on this episode of Law360's The Term podcast. @media screen and (min-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:20px !important; float:right; margin-bottom:20px; width:275px;}} @media screen and (max-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:0px !important; margin-bottom:20px; width:100%}} Each week on The Term, Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover and co-host Natalie Rodriguez break down all the high court action....

