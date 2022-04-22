Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Podcast

The Term: Narrative Or Fact? The Case Of The Praying Coach

Law360 (April 22, 2022, 6:06 PM EDT) -- Was a Washington high school football coach simply exercising his First Amendment rights when he prayed after games at the 50-yard line? Or was he actually pressuring students into joining him as a public school employee? The U.S. Supreme Court will search for the truth this Monday in a case explored on this episode of Law360's The Term podcast.

@media screen and (min-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:20px !important; float:right; margin-bottom:20px; width:275px;}} @media screen and (max-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:0px !important; margin-bottom:20px; width:100%}} Each week on The Term, Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover and co-host Natalie Rodriguez break down all the high court action....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!