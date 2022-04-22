Jury Convicts Some For £13.7M Ponzi Fraud Trial

By Richard Crump (April 22, 2022, 4:54 PM BST) -- A jury convicted one person and acquitted two others on Friday over their role in a Ponzi scheme that conned investors out of £13.7 million ($17.7 million). The Southwark Crown Court jury convicted Abdul Mukith and acquitted Mitchell Mallin and Anthony Whymark of conspiring to commit fraud, after 34 hours of deliberation. The three men were accused of persuading investors to put money into nonexistent purchases of residential property through Essex and London Properties Ltd. Mukith and another person, Florian Pierini, were also found guilty in a unanimous verdict of conspiring to launder the funds, alongside Mohammad Hussain, who was convicted...

