European Police Take Down €20M Digital Fraud Scheme

By Dawood Fakhir (April 22, 2022, 2:34 PM BST) -- The European Union's criminal justice agency announced Thursday that it has broken up an online cryptocurrency investment fraud scheme that had robbed victims of at least €20 million ($22 million). Eurojust said that more than 30,000 people from at least 71 countries fell prey to the fraud scheme. More than 520 of the victims were registered in Estonia alone. The agency added that authorities in Finland, France, Germany, Latvia, the Netherlands and Ukraine conducted the operation and seized 50 servers. The servers were in Finland, the Netherlands, Latvia, France and Germany. The seizing of servers involves taking down the main computer systems...

