Pro Say: How An Outspoken Judge Blew Up An Opioid Case

By Hailey Konnath (April 22, 2022, 7:07 PM EDT) -- Endo Pharmaceuticals scored a shocking win in opioid litigation this week when a Tennessee appellate court overturned a default judgment against the company and disqualified the judge who'd issued it. @media screen and (min-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:20px !important; float:right; margin-bottom:20px; width:275px;}} @media screen and (max-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:0px !important; margin-bottom:20px; width:100%}} Endo had been chastised for suppressing key documents pertaining to its role in the crisis. But the judge who handed the company its latest loss spoke too freely about the case on Facebook and in an interview with Law360, according to the appellate court. The Pro Say team...

