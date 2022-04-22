ITC Clears Path For Costly Duties On Chinese Snowblowers

By Alex Lawson (April 22, 2022, 5:43 PM EDT) -- Chinese snowblowers will soon face new duties stretching upward of 200% after the U.S. International Trade Commission found in a vote Friday that the imports are injuring domestic producers. The ITC's unanimous injury vote came weeks after the U.S. Department of Commerce found that the goods had been sold at artificially low prices and unfairly subsidized by the Chinese government. "As a result of the commission's affirmative determinations, Commerce will issue antidumping duty orders and countervailing duty orders on imports of this product from China," the ITC said in a bulletin announcing the results of its vote. The ITC's vote closed...

