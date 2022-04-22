Feds Open Probe Into Argentine Grape Juice Imports

By Alyssa Aquino (April 22, 2022, 1:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce will investigate certain Argentine grape juice importers for unfair trade practices, including allegations that they're selling their products at unfairly low prices in the U.S., according to a recent agency announcement. The Commerce Department's International Trade Administration revealed on Thursday that it would be investigating whether Argentine makers of white grape juice concentrate received illegal subsidies from their government and whether they were dumping their products in the U.S. The agency opened the investigation at the request of Delano Growers Grape Products LLC, a California grower cooperative that claims to be one of the few U.S. businesses...

